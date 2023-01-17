FIIs selling bothers market's near term outlook. What's best investment strategy

On Monday, the Indian government slashed the windfall tax on locally-produced crude oil to ₹1,900 per tonne from ₹2,100 per tonne after a gap of two weeks. Also, the Centre has reduced additional excise duty on the export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to ₹3.5 per litre from earlier ₹4.5 per litre and has reduced export duty on diesel to ₹5 per litre, including cess, from the previous levy of ₹6.5 per litre.

