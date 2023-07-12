FIIs snap 10-consecutive days buying spree, sells ₹1,242 cr in Indian stocks on 12 July; DIIs turn as net buyers1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Foreign institutional equities (FIIs) halted their ten-consecutive days of buying spree on Wednesday and turned into as net seller with an outflow of over ₹1,242 crore. On the contrary, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) emerged as net buyers with an inflow of nearly ₹437 crore in Indian stocks. Sensex and Nifty 50 closed in red as traders were cautious over IT earnings and macroeconomic data.
