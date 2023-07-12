comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs snap 10-consecutive days buying spree, sells 1,242 cr in Indian stocks on 12 July; DIIs turn as net buyers
Back

FIIs snap 10-consecutive days buying spree, sells ₹1,242 cr in Indian stocks on 12 July; DIIs turn as net buyers

 1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:35 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers with an outflow of over ₹1,242 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers with an inflow of nearly ₹437 crore. Sensex and Nifty 50 closed lower as traders remained cautious. IT stocks were the top laggards.

Sensex ended at 65,393.90, down by 223.94 points or 0.34%, while Nifty 50 settled at 19,384.30 lower by 55.10 points or 0.28% on Wednesday. (Dmitry Beliakov/Bloomberg News.)Premium
Sensex ended at 65,393.90, down by 223.94 points or 0.34%, while Nifty 50 settled at 19,384.30 lower by 55.10 points or 0.28% on Wednesday. (Dmitry Beliakov/Bloomberg News.)

Foreign institutional equities (FIIs) halted their ten-consecutive days of buying spree on Wednesday and turned into as net seller with an outflow of over 1,242 crore. On the contrary, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) emerged as net buyers with an inflow of nearly 437 crore in Indian stocks. Sensex and Nifty 50 closed in red as traders were cautious over IT earnings and macroeconomic data.

As per the NSE data, cumulatively, FIIs buying value in the Indian market stood at 18,217.66 crore on July 12, while their selling value was at 19,460.10 crore. Hence, they were net sellers with an outflow of 1,242.44 crore.

On the other hand, DIIs purchased equities worth 15,051.19 crore while they offloaded 14,614.48 crore -- registering an inflow of 436.71 crore.

During July 12th trading session, Sensex ended at 65,393.90, down by 223.94 points or 0.34%, while Nifty 50 settled at 19,384.30 lower by 55.10 points or 0.28%. IT stocks were top laggards with a substantial drop also seen in banking and consumer durables shares. Broadly, the market lacked optimism factors. However, midcap and small-cap stocks outperformed benchmarks.

Talking about the market's performance, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "Markets remained volatile for yet another session and settled lower, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase. After the initial uptick, Nifty hovered in a narrow range for most of the session however a sharp dip in the last hour pushed the index in the red. Consequently, it settled closer to the day’s low at 19378 levels. The tone was subdued on the sectoral front however positivity on the broader front kept the traders busy."

In the previous session, FIIs invested 1,197.38 crore in Indian stocks, while DIIs showed dull demand with an outflow of 7.25 crore.

For Thursday's trade, Mishra added, "Indications are in favor of further consolidation in the index so participants have no option but to focus on stock-specific opportunities. The recent surge in the US markets is encouraging but we need sustainability of the move. Meanwhile, Nifty has been hovering within the 19300-19550 zone and either side break would offer cues over the next directional move."

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 07:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout