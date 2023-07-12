Talking about the market's performance, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "Markets remained volatile for yet another session and settled lower, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase. After the initial uptick, Nifty hovered in a narrow range for most of the session however a sharp dip in the last hour pushed the index in the red. Consequently, it settled closer to the day’s low at 19378 levels. The tone was subdued on the sectoral front however positivity on the broader front kept the traders busy."