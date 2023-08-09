FIIs snap selling streak as Indian markets edge higher, invest ₹644 cr in equities; DIIs turn net sellers2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 07:24 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,342.47 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹8,698.36 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹644.11 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) snapped their selling streak as Indian markets settled higher on August 9 ahead of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) outcome scheduled for Thursday. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net sellers and offloaded ₹598 crore during Wednesday's session.
