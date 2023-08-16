Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) snapped their selling streak on D-Street as Indian markets settled marginally on Wednesday, August 16, despite volatility due to global and domestic headwinds. On Monday, government data showed that India's retail inflation surged to a 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023.

The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were major buyers and invested ₹2,406 crore during Wednesday's session. As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹21,055.98 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹20,333.22 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹722.76 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹7,967.77 crore and offloaded ₹5,571.48 crore, registering an inflow of ₹2,406.19 crore.

However, FIIs have been net buyers in August so far, taking their cash market sell figure to ₹9,867 crore till August 15, 2023. Indian markets have been witnessing pressure on account of weak global cues especially because of the faltering of the Chinese economy and Fitch's warning to downgrade US midsized banks.

Even on the domestic front, the sharp surge in inflation data and weak monsoon progress in August seems to have dented the investor's sentiments. Analysts expect the weakness to persist in the market in the near term in the absence of any positive trigger.

July retail inflation print had breached the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the first time in five months. The consumer food price index (CFPI) in July also surged to 11.51 per cent - the highest level since October 2020, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on August 14.

Meanwhile, domestic benchmark equity indices finished marginally higher on August 16, despite volatility during the day. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 65,539.42 up 137.50 points or up 0.2 per cent while the Nifty also closed at 19,465 level, up 30.45 points or 0.16 per cent. The broader indices too witnessed a similar trend as the smallcap index managed to gain over half a per cent while the midcap ended flat.

Metal and financial stocks saw the most declines following a spike in domestic retail prices that prompted caution, and further worries about China's economic recovery weighed on the market sentiment. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory. European markets were trading mostly in the green.

China's economic activity data for July, including retail sales, industrial output and investment failed to match expectations, raising concerns over a longer-lasting slowdown in growth.

Commenting on today's market performance, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, ‘’Markets showed resilience amid weak global cues and ended marginally in the green. After the initial downtick, Nifty inched gradually higher as the day progressed and pared all the loss to close at 19,465 level.''

‘’The recent move shows a tussle around 19,300 in Nifty and feeble global cues might deteriorate the sentiment ahead. In case of a rebound, the 19,520-19,650 zone would be hard to cross. We thus reiterate our view to keep a check on positions and maintain focus on risk management,'' added Mishra.