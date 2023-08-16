FIIs snap selling streak as markets settle marginally higher; DIIs invest ₹2,406 crore in Indian equities2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 05:59 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹21,055.98 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹20,333.22 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹722.76 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) snapped their selling streak on D-Street as Indian markets settled marginally on Wednesday, August 16, despite volatility due to global and domestic headwinds. On Monday, government data showed that India's retail inflation surged to a 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023.
