Meanwhile, domestic benchmark equity indices finished marginally higher on August 16, despite volatility during the day. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 65,539.42 up 137.50 points or up 0.2 per cent while the Nifty also closed at 19,465 level, up 30.45 points or 0.16 per cent. The broader indices too witnessed a similar trend as the smallcap index managed to gain over half a per cent while the midcap ended flat.