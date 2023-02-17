FIIs sold nearly ₹625 cr after 5 consecutive days of buying; DIIs become sellers too
- FIIs and DIIs snapped their previous winning streaks and emerged as net sellers on Friday.
- However, the selloffs by FIIs were higher than compared of DIIs.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers in Indian equities on Friday after five consecutive days of buying. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) followed a similar pattern. However, the selloffs by FIIs were higher than compared of DIIs. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 halted their three-day winning streak and tumbled by half a percent.
