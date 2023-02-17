Going ahead, Dr. Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management said, "The equity market continues to test support levels influenced by the developments abroad, mainly the US, and inordinately led by data points on inflation. The persistence of inflation points to a status quo on the policy stance, and this is affecting markets due to an assessment of growth prospects which is not entirely favourable. The very same factors are likely to guide the markets movements in the coming weeks too."