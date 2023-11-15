FIIs sold ₹7,630 crore so far in Nov, snap selling streak on 15th day, DIIs infused ₹9,093 crore; What lies ahead?
Foreign inflow continues to be muted over concerns of an elevated interest rate and a global slowdown, however, the outflow in November has significantly moderated over lower US bond yields and declining crude oil prices.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) snapped their selling streak on Wednesday, November 15, after US consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation eased in October, leading to a significant decline in US 1-year bond yields.
