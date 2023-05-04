FIIs stay as net buyers for 6th day in row, invests ₹1,415 cr in equites on 4th May; DIIs inflow over ₹441 cr3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Indian market surged on Thursday owing to stellar performance in banking stocks, Q4 earnings, and consistent foreign funds inflow. FIIs have stayed as net buyers for 6th day in a row, while DIIs halted a two-days selloff in equities to turn buyers today.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to show a healthy appetite for Indian equities for 6th day in a row with an investment of nearly ₹1,415 crore on Thursday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) halted their 2-days losing streak and also pumped in more than ₹441 crore in domestic stocks. Sensex and Nifty 50 gained by nearly a percent today as traders take comfort from a dovish 25 bps hike from US Fed and commentary on the banking crisis.
