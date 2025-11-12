Big Bet: From FIIs to locals, everyone is banking on financial stocks as lenders escape direct hit from US tariffs
Dipti Sharma 7 min read 12 Nov 2025, 02:57 pm IST
Investor confidence in Indian financial stocks is rising, with $1.5 billion influx by FPIs in October. The banking sector, less affected by US tariffs, has attracted both foreign and domestic investments, supported by easing liquidity conditions and positive economic indicators.
Foreign investors are once again turning bullish on Indian financial stocks. What’s fuelling this renewed love affair, say market participants, is the reassurance by lenders that the impact of US tariffs on their loan books would be minuscule, coupled with a broader revival in market sentiment.
