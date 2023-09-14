comScore
FIIs take U-turn, invest 295 crore in Indian equities as Sensex, Nifty scales record highs, DIIs sell 51 crore
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took a breather off its selling spell and shifted gears on Thursday, September 14, after domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record-high peaks on positive macroeconomic data. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers and offloaded 50 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 9,870 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 9,575.31 crore --- resulting in an inflow of 294.69 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 6,943.14 crore and offloaded 6,993.94 crore, registering an outflow of 50.80 crore.

Regarding sector specific investments, analysts observed that FPIs have been consistently buying in capital goods and power. Recently, they have been buyers in health care sector as well. This explains the smart uptrend in power stocks and capital goods stocks such as L&T, according to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
14 Sep 2023, 08:20 PM IST
