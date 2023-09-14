Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took a breather off its selling spell and shifted gears on Thursday, September 14, after domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record-high peaks on positive macroeconomic data. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers and offloaded ₹50 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,870 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹9,575.31 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹294.69 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹6,943.14 crore and offloaded ₹6,993.94 crore, registering an outflow of ₹50.80 crore.

Regarding sector specific investments, analysts observed that FPIs have been consistently buying in capital goods and power. Recently, they have been buyers in health care sector as well. This explains the smart uptrend in power stocks and capital goods stocks such as L&T, according to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

