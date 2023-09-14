FIIs take U-turn, invest ₹295 crore in Indian equities as Sensex, Nifty scales record highs, DIIs sell ₹51 crore1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 08:20 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,870 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹9,575.31 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹294.69 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took a breather off its selling spell and shifted gears on Thursday, September 14, after domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record-high peaks on positive macroeconomic data. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers and offloaded ₹50 crore in Indian stocks today.
