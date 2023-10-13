FIIs take U-turn on easing US bond yields; DIIs sell over ₹100 crore as Nifty 50 pares gains
DIIs instead turned net sellers and offloaded ₹102.88 crore in Indian stocks today as frontline indices pared all gains dragged by index heavyweights.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took a U-turn and snapped their selling streak on Friday, October 13, over easing US bond yields even as domestic equity benchmarks settled lower dragged by weakness in banking and information technology (IT) stocks. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) instead turned net sellers and offloaded ₹102.88 crore in Indian stocks today as frontline indices pared all gains dragged by index heavyweights.
