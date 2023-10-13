Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took a U-turn and snapped their selling streak on Friday, October 13, over easing US bond yields even as domestic equity benchmarks settled lower dragged by weakness in banking and information technology (IT) stocks. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) instead turned net sellers and offloaded ₹102.88 crore in Indian stocks today as frontline indices pared all gains dragged by index heavyweights.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,317.87 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹10,000.86 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹317.01 crore on Friday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹7,660.98 crore and offloaded ₹7,763.86 crore, registering an outflow of ₹102.88 crore.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

