Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs take U-turn on easing US bond yields; DIIs sell over 100 crore as Nifty 50 pares gains

FIIs take U-turn on easing US bond yields; DIIs sell over 100 crore as Nifty 50 pares gains

Nikita Prasad

  • DIIs instead turned net sellers and offloaded 102.88 crore in Indian stocks today as frontline indices pared all gains dragged by index heavyweights.

FIIs napped their selling streak today on easing US bond yields.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took a U-turn and snapped their selling streak on Friday, October 13, over easing US bond yields even as domestic equity benchmarks settled lower dragged by weakness in banking and information technology (IT) stocks. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) instead turned net sellers and offloaded 102.88 crore in Indian stocks today as frontline indices pared all gains dragged by index heavyweights.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 10,317.87 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 10,000.86 crore --- resulting in an inflow of 317.01 crore on Friday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 7,660.98 crore and offloaded 7,763.86 crore, registering an outflow of 102.88 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 08:43 PM IST
