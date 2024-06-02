FIIs to make $16 billion if market goes up 2% on Monday: Samir Arora
According to Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital, FIIs are likely to make up over $16 billion, expecting the market to rally around 2 per cent on Monday, June 3.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have continued to divest from Indian markets since scaling back their purchasing activity at the start of the new fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).
