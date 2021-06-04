FIIs trimmed defensive stocks, bet big on lockdown re-opening theme in May

Mumbai: As markets started pricing in normalisation of business conditions amid gradual opening of lockdowns by state governments with virus case loads declining, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) reversed their stance on Indian equities in mid of May. FIIs started buying stocks expected to be beneficial of re-opening of the regional lockdowns while defensive sectors saw outflow in the month.

The top four sectors which saw maximum outflow in May were IT ($ 415 million), insurance ($ 372 million), telecom ($ 237 million) and oil & gas ($ 230 million), according to NSDL data analysed by Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

Sectors which attracted FIIs flows in the month were banks and finance ($ 666 million), metals and mining ($160 million), power ($ 124 million), auto ($ 99 million) and logistics ($ 64 million). However, in April, banking and financial, oil and gas and metals and mining were sold most by FIIs.

“The famous adage “sell in May and go away" got over-ruled as the strong recoup in second half of the month led Nifty hitting highs, gaining 6.5%. When we look at the May’s price action from binary lens then it is evident that a drop in daily caseload of virus cases with improvement in recovery rates and pick up in pace of vaccination is bolstering investors sentiment about an economic recovery faster-than-anticipated earlier," Abhilash Pagaria, analyst, Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

Along with improving economic prospects the second half was also supported by MSCI Rejig led in-flows to the tune of approximately $250 million, according to Pagaria’s estimates.

In May, FIIs were net buyers of Indian shares worth $748.91 million after selling $1.48 billion in previous month. However, in the first half of May, FIIs were net sellers worth $965.94 million which was reversed in the second half when they pumped in $1.71 billion in the second half of the month. In the second half FIIs mainly added banks and financial to the tune of $924 million compared to net sell of $260 million in first half of the month, said Pagaria.

"There is a sudden turn-around in FII strategy during the last two weeks. Starting early April till mid-May FPIs were consistent sellers in India. Perhaps the second wave of covid, the consequent widespread restrictions on economic activity and its potential impact on growth and corporate earnings unnerved them. They moved money to other emerging markets. But the sheer momentum in Indian markets has forced FPIs to change their strategy. They have turned strong buyers now. Globally stock markets are unusually stable and resilient. This trend is likely to change when there are indications of change in the ultra-loose monetary policy of the US Federal reserve. When the GDP growth and job generation in US become strong or inflation rises more than expected, the Fed will start talking of tapering their bond buying program. This is likely to trigger selling in stock markets globally. This will trigger capital outflows from emerging markets too," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained buyers of shares in May. They invested ₹2067.23 crore in shares in May after pumping ₹11088.62 crore in April.

