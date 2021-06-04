FIIs trimmed defensive stocks, bet big on lockdown re-opening theme in May

"There is a sudden turn-around in FII strategy during the last two weeks. Starting early April till mid-May FPIs were consistent sellers in India. Perhaps the second wave of covid, the consequent widespread restrictions on economic activity and its potential impact on growth and corporate earnings unnerved them. They moved money to other emerging markets. But the sheer momentum in Indian markets has forced FPIs to change their strategy. They have turned strong buyers now. Globally stock markets are unusually stable and resilient. This trend is likely to change when there are indications of change in the ultra-loose monetary policy of the US Federal reserve. When the GDP growth and job generation in US become strong or inflation rises more than expected, the Fed will start talking of tapering their bond buying program. This is likely to trigger selling in stock markets globally. This will trigger capital outflows from emerging markets too," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

