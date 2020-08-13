MUMBAI: Foreign money is flowing back into Indian equities as markets recouped losses after the country announced lockdown in Marchend following the covid-19 outbreak. Data showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have turned net buyers of Indian equities in 2020 for the first time since the beginning of this year.

In the year so far, FIIs have bought Indian shares worth $1.79 billion, with an inflow of $3.08 billion in August, despite risk-reward for Indian markets turning unfavourable with steep valuations and weak fundamental support for equities. Uncertainties amid the rise in covid-19 cases worldwide and escalating geopolitical tensions have also not deterred foreign investors from parking their money in equities.

After a massive sell-off amounting to $7.88 billion in March, FIIs have started re-investing in Indian equities since May with a net inflow of $2.4 billion in June and $1.1 billion in July.

Analysts attribute the influx of foreign money into India to global factors. Led by loose monetary policy stance by global central banks, markets worldwide are flush with abundant liquidity, some of which is finding its way to emerging markets, like India, which are considered to be risky. Coordinated G7 central banks’ policy response by cutting interest rates to uplift economies and prevent a large deterioration in financial conditions due to covid-19 has resulted in abundant liquidity flowing into equities. The G7 central banks include US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan.

“For investors, 2020 has been something different. Year-to-date, the value of the global equity market is broadly unchanged. The value of the global bond market is significantly higher. Home prices in many markets have risen. Indeed, an uncomfortable aspect of 2020 is that this terrible year has generally meant gains for asset owners," Andrew Sheets, strategist, Morgan Stanley said.

He feels initial progress on a vaccine has been promising, lowering the probability of a larger, more permanent shock while both fiscal and monetary policy have been aggressive, with trillions spent and bought in an attempt of offset the impact of covid-19. “To be clear, we think that overall equity and credit markets can weather a modest rise in yields, driven by better data," he added.

Though Indian markets have recovered around 40% from the lows hit in March, both Sensex and Nifty declined around 7-8% in the year so far. Global markets have seen better performance in 2020 despite covid-19 induced disruptions. The Indian rupee is also one of the worst performing currencies among Asian peers. It has depreciated nearly 5% against the US dollar in 2020 so far.

Steep valuations and risk of weak macro economic conditions still worry analysts as corporates are yet to see a full revival in business activities.

“After the rally from March lows, the Nifty at 21 times price to earnings is now trading at a premium to its long-period average; however, it is not looking as attractive as it did in March," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Slow economic recovery is a major concern and may dent Indian stock markets' rally going forward. Data showed an uneven recovery in India, but largely reflect pent-up demand and comparatively better rural demand. However, a second wave of covid-19 cases may hurt improvement in activity.

“We estimate India's potential growth to have slowed to 6% due to longer-than-expected disruption caused by the pandemic, balance sheet concerns faced by economic agents and only a modest policy response so far. This implies difficult economic challenges for many years to come. The government could also face debt sustainability concerns if the depth and the duration of the crisis worsen," Tanvee Gupta Jain, Economist, UBS Securities India Pvt. Ltd said.

