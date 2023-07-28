FIIs turn net sellers as DIIs continue buying; equity benchmarks record marginal declines on Friday 28 July1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold securities worth ₹1,023.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought securities worth ₹1,634.37 crore. Indian equity markets experienced marginal declines, influenced by reduced FPI inflows and rising US bond yields.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the net sellers of securities worth of ₹1,023.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought securities for a net total of ₹1,634.37 crore.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×