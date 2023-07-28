On Friday, the primary equity benchmarks experienced marginal declines, marking their second consecutive day of losses. The prevailing sentiment among investors has been impacted by the decrease in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and the upward trend of US bond yields. Notably, there was increased demand for FMCG and realty shares, while shares in the IT, banking, and financial sectors saw a downturn. The key gauge, S&P BSE Sensex, fell by 106.62 points or 0.16%, closing at 66,160.20. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index also slipped by 13.85 points or 0.07%, settling at 19,646.05.

