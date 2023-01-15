According to Vijayakumar, this trend may continue for a few more days. Since DIIs and retail investors are buyers and are keen to buy the dips, the FII selling is unlikely to lead to a sharp correction in the market even though the market appears weak in the near term. CPI inflation falling to 5.72% in December and IIP spurting to 7.1% in November are positive macros that can provide fundamental support to the bulls.