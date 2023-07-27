Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold a net total of ₹3,979.44 crore in the purchase of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares for a net total of ₹2,528.15 crore.

FIIs purchased shares worth a net of 15,647.09 crore rupees for the month up to July 27, while DIIs sold shares worth a net of 5,306.77 crore rupees. The stock market closed lower on Thursday after a volatile session. The Nifty index closed below the 19,700 level after hitting a high of 19,867.55 in the morning. Banks and auto stocks were among the biggest losers, while pharma and healthcare stocks were among the gainers. Trading was volatile as the July 2023 F&O contracts expired today.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 440 points, or 0.66%, to close at 66,266. The Nifty 50 index lost 118 points, or 0.60%, to close at 19,659.

M&M, Bajaj Finance, and HDFC Bank were the biggest drags on the Sensex. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices, with the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rising 0.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gaining 0.07%.

The market breadth was negative, with 1,680 shares rising and 1,894 shares falling. A total of 129 shares were unchanged.

The volatility in the stock market was likely due to the expiry of the July 2023 F&O contracts today. Investors were booking profits ahead of the expiry, which led to the sell-off in some stocks.

The market is expected to remain volatile in the near term, as investors continue to assess the risks posed by the global economic slowdown and rising inflation.

After the U.S. Federal Reserve increased rates to their highest level in more than 22 years while keeping the door open for additional tightening, European markets rose while Asian stocks ended neutral on Thursday.

After a tumultuous trading session on Wednesday, US equities closed flat, unimpressed by the Federal Reserve's most recent decision to boost benchmark interest rates.

On Thursday and Friday, respectively, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are expected to make their own policy announcements.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Domestic equities are off from the day’s high amid derivatives' monthly expiry and hawkish commentary from US Fed. Nifty opened higher but soon succumbed to selling pressure to close with a loss of 118 points (-0.6%) at 19660. Except for Pharma and Realty, all sectors ended in the red. Pharma sector saw huge buying interest on the back of good results announced by Cipla and Dr. Reddy, along with a couple of USFDA approval given to Aurobindo. The Real Estate sector also saw a run-up on the back of strong demand growth seen in the luxury housing segment. Cautiousness was seen in the market ahead of ECB and BoJ interest rate decision due today. Market is likely to consolidate given no clarity given by the US Fed on its future course of action, leading to mixed global cues. Overall strength continues in the market, with the likelihood of consolidation at higher levels."

