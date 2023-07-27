FIIs were active net sellers, offloaded 3,979 crore, and DIIs bought securities worth 2,528 crore - July 27 trade2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:21 PM IST
FIIs sold ₹3,979.44 crore in shares, while DIIs bought ₹2,528.15 crore. The stock market closed lower, with Nifty below 19,700. Banks and auto stocks were losers, while pharma and healthcare stocks gained. Sensex fell 440 points, Nifty lost 118 points. Volatility due to F&O contract expiry.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold a net total of ₹3,979.44 crore in the purchase of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares for a net total of ₹2,528.15 crore.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×