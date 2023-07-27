Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Domestic equities are off from the day’s high amid derivatives' monthly expiry and hawkish commentary from US Fed. Nifty opened higher but soon succumbed to selling pressure to close with a loss of 118 points (-0.6%) at 19660. Except for Pharma and Realty, all sectors ended in the red. Pharma sector saw huge buying interest on the back of good results announced by Cipla and Dr. Reddy, along with a couple of USFDA approval given to Aurobindo. The Real Estate sector also saw a run-up on the back of strong demand growth seen in the luxury housing segment. Cautiousness was seen in the market ahead of ECB and BoJ interest rate decision due today. Market is likely to consolidate given no clarity given by the US Fed on its future course of action, leading to mixed global cues. Overall strength continues in the market, with the likelihood of consolidation at higher levels."