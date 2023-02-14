Final dividend at 100% declared by this oil stock. Check record date, payment details
- The lnterim dividend declared shall be paid on or before 12th March, 2023, said Oil India
While announcing the results for the third quarter of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23), Oil India Ltd has declared a second interim dividend of ₹10 per share (face value of ₹10). This is in addition to the first interim dividend of ₹4.50 per share declared earlier. The total interim dividend paid during the year is ₹14.50 per share.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×