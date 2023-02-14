"The board of directors in its meeting held today i.e. on 10th February, 2023 has inter-alia declared Second lnterim Dividend of ₹10/- per share (100% of paid-up capital) for the financial year 2022 23. The lnterim dividend declared shall be paid on or before 12'h March, 2023. decided Wednesday, 22"d February, 2023 as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Second lnterim Dividend 2022-23," said the company informed in an exchange filing.