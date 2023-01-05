Financial stock hits 10% lower circuit as delisting proposal not approved by board2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 01:00 PM IST
- BF Investment shares tanked to hit the lower circuit level of 10% on the BSE
Shares of BF Investment Ltd (BFIL) tanked to hit the lower circuit level of 10% on the BSE to ₹413 apiece in Thursday's trading session as the company informed that its board at its meeting held on Wednesday did not approve the proposal for the delisting of the equity shares of the company from the stock exchanges.
