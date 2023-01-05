DGM Realties Private Limited, along with Ajinkya Investment and Trading Company and Sundaram Trading and Investment Private Limited, who are members of the promoter and promoter group of the company, through Axis Capital Limited, Manager to the Offer, initiated the process of either individually or collectively, as the case may be, acquire all equity shares that are held by public shareholders and consequently voluntarily delist the Equity Shares from the stock exchanges, the company had informed last week.

