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Financial stock falls 18% in 3 months, Ventura sees 148% upside as ‘turnaround’ takes shape- Do you own? Target price

Sammaan Capital Limited shares fell 6% over two weeks, reversing previous gains. Ventura Capital projects a 148% upside over two years, backed by aggressive growth and a forecasted increase in total advances

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published24 Sep 2026, 05:18 PM IST
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Sammaan Capital Limited shares fell 6% over two weeks, reversing previous gains. Ventura Capital sees strong upside in the stock (AI Image for representational purpose)
Sammaan Capital Limited shares fell 6% over two weeks, reversing previous gains. Ventura Capital sees strong upside in the stock (AI Image for representational purpose)
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Financial stock to buy: Shares of Sammaan Capital Limited ended lower on Thursday, reversing its gains made in the previous trading session. The housing finance company stock has declined 6% over the past two weeks. However, the worst may be over as the company has moved forward from its distressed phase into an early stage re-rating opportunity, according to Ventura Capital which sees 148% upside in the financial stock.

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Sammaan Capital share price has declined nearly 6% in two weeks and around 18% in three months.

Sammaan Capital share price outlook

The financial stock may see an upside of nearly 148% in a period of two years, according to the brokerage company. Sammaan Capital reflects a pattern of growth being interrupted by risk and not opportunity. The company has built scale aggressively through wholesale and developer lending.

The company’s total advances are expected to increase from 33,899 crore in FY26 to 89,516 crore by FY29E, implying a 38% CAGR. Borrowings are projected to rise by 22% CAGR from 44,314 crore to 80,645 crore. Its profitability is set for a sharp turnaround and NII is expected to grow from 2,200.1 crore to 7,377.2 crore.

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Sammaan Capital share price target

Ventura initiated a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of 377 per share. “We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a price target of INR 377.7 (2.0x FY29E P/ABV), implying an upside of 148% from CMP of INR 152.3 over the next 24 months,” stated the brokerage in its report.

Sammaan Capital share price trend

The stock closed 2.56% lower at 140.70 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 16,342.91 crore on Thursday, September 24. The stock had touched an intraday high of 144.45 per share and an intraday low of 140.05 per share.

Sammaan Capita share price trend
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Its share price value hit a 52-week high of 192.90 per share on November 3, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of 129.00 per share on March 23, 2025. The stock has declined 18% in three months and around 2.46% year to date (YTD).

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