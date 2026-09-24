Financial stock falls 18% in 3 months, Ventura sees 148% upside as ‘turnaround’ takes shape- Do you own? Target price

Financial stock to buy: Shares of Sammaan Capital Limited ended lower on Thursday, reversing its gains made in the previous trading session. The housing finance company stock has declined 6% over the past two weeks. However, the worst may be over as the company has moved forward from its distressed phase into an early stage re-rating opportunity, according to Ventura Capital which sees 148% upside in the financial stock.

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Sammaan Capital share price has declined nearly 6% in two weeks and around 18% in three months.

Sammaan Capital share price outlook The financial stock may see an upside of nearly 148% in a period of two years, according to the brokerage company. Sammaan Capital reflects a pattern of growth being interrupted by risk and not opportunity. The company has built scale aggressively through wholesale and developer lending.

The company’s total advances are expected to increase from ₹33,899 crore in FY26 to ₹89,516 crore by FY29E, implying a 38% CAGR. Borrowings are projected to rise by 22% CAGR from ₹44,314 crore to ₹80,645 crore. Its profitability is set for a sharp turnaround and NII is expected to grow from ₹2,200.1 crore to ₹7,377.2 crore.

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Sammaan Capital share price target Ventura initiated a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹377 per share. “We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a price target of INR 377.7 (2.0x FY29E P/ABV), implying an upside of 148% from CMP of INR 152.3 over the next 24 months,” stated the brokerage in its report.

Sammaan Capital share price trend The stock closed 2.56% lower at ₹140.70 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹16,342.91 crore on Thursday, September 24. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹144.45 per share and an intraday low of ₹140.05 per share.

Sammaan Capita share price trend

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Its share price value hit a 52-week high of ₹192.90 per share on November 3, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹129.00 per share on March 23, 2025. The stock has declined 18% in three months and around 2.46% year to date (YTD).