Financial stock revises record date for 2:3 bonus shares issue. Details inside

“This is to inform you that the company has fixed Monday, September 05, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:3* i.e., 2 (two) fully paid up equity shares for every 3(three) existing fully paid up equity share held, subject to the approval of the shareholders through Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Friday, August 26, 2022," the company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.