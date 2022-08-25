Financial stock revises record date for 2:3 bonus shares issue. Details inside

Financial stock revises record date for 2:3 bonus shares issue. Details inside2 min read . 10:45 AM IST
- The company has fixed Monday, September 05, 2022 as the record date for bonus shares issue
Escorp Asset Management has revised its record date to September 5, from September 3, 2022 for the bonus shares issue that it had announced in the ratio of 2:3. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.
Escorp Asset Management has revised its record date to September 5, from September 3, 2022 for the bonus shares issue that it had announced in the ratio of 2:3. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.
“This is to inform you that the company has fixed Monday, September 05, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:3* i.e., 2 (two) fully paid up equity shares for every 3(three) existing fully paid up equity share held, subject to the approval of the shareholders through Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Friday, August 26, 2022," the company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
“This is to inform you that the company has fixed Monday, September 05, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:3* i.e., 2 (two) fully paid up equity shares for every 3(three) existing fully paid up equity share held, subject to the approval of the shareholders through Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Friday, August 26, 2022," the company informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Last month, the company said that “we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. 30th July, 2022 has, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Approved Rectification of Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 2:3* ie. 2 new fully paid Equity Shares for every 3 existing fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the shareholders by superseding the previous passed resolution by shareholders through Postal Ballot resolution as on 14th July, 2022 subject to approval of shareholders through the 11th AGM."
Last month, the company said that “we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. 30th July, 2022 has, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Approved Rectification of Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 2:3* ie. 2 new fully paid Equity Shares for every 3 existing fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the shareholders by superseding the previous passed resolution by shareholders through Postal Ballot resolution as on 14th July, 2022 subject to approval of shareholders through the 11th AGM."
The company said that bonus issue is created out of Free Reserves available as on March 31, 2022. "Pre Bonus Issue Paid up capital is ₹6,67,00,000 consisting of 66,70,000 Equity Shares of ₹10 each and Post Bonus Issue Paid up Capital shall be upto Rs. 11,11,66,660 consisting of existing 66,70,000 Equity Shares plus Bonus Shares upto 44,46,666 Equity Shares of ₹10 each," it added. The company added that the estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched: 21 September, 2022.
The company said that bonus issue is created out of Free Reserves available as on March 31, 2022. "Pre Bonus Issue Paid up capital is ₹6,67,00,000 consisting of 66,70,000 Equity Shares of ₹10 each and Post Bonus Issue Paid up Capital shall be upto Rs. 11,11,66,660 consisting of existing 66,70,000 Equity Shares plus Bonus Shares upto 44,46,666 Equity Shares of ₹10 each," it added. The company added that the estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched: 21 September, 2022.
Based in Mumbai, India, Escorp Asset Management offers portfolio management, personal finance advisory, institutional asset management and research services. The company is a subsidiary company of Aryaman Financial Services Limited, which is the flagship company of the Aryaman Group. Aryaman Group is a Financial Services player having interests in Merchant Banking, Investment Banking, Corporate Advisory, Stock Broking, Market Making and Equity Investments.
Based in Mumbai, India, Escorp Asset Management offers portfolio management, personal finance advisory, institutional asset management and research services. The company is a subsidiary company of Aryaman Financial Services Limited, which is the flagship company of the Aryaman Group. Aryaman Group is a Financial Services player having interests in Merchant Banking, Investment Banking, Corporate Advisory, Stock Broking, Market Making and Equity Investments.