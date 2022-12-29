Financial stock hits upper circuit after sale of stressed loan portfolio2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 11:51 AM IST
- Spandana Spoorthy shares surged to hit upper circuit level of 5% on the BSE in early deals
Shares of Spandana Spoorthy Financial Ltd surged to hit upper circuit level of 5% on the BSE at ₹575 apiece in Thursday's early trading session after the NBFC informed that the board of the company has approved the transfer of stressed loan portfolio to an asset reconstruction company (ARC), including the written-off loans of ₹323 crore.
