Financial stock hits upper circuit after sale of stressed loan portfolio

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd is a Micro Finance firm head-quartered at Hyderabad, India. It is a public limited company registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an NBFC-MFI. Spandana, founded by Padmaja Reddy in 1998, was initially set up as a society which later transformed into an NBFC and then finally as an NBFC-MFI. The financial stock has surged over 27% in 2022 whereas it is up about 39% in the last six months.