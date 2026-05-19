Financial stock edges higher after Q4 results 2026. Do you own?

Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) share price rose 1.60% to ₹74.29 apiece on NSE in Tuesday's trading session after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

The financial stock opened at ₹73 per share today, as compared to the previous close of ₹73.09 on Monday.

Advertisement

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Q4 results 2026 Tourism Finance Corporation of India reported a 6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹32.02 crore for the quarter ended March 2026.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹30.20 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 8.61% to ₹73.89 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹68.03 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year FY26, the company recorded a 19% YoY jump in net profit at ₹123.46 crore, against ₹103.81 crore reported in FY25.

The company reported an EBITDA of ₹65.29 crore in FY26, registering a YoY growth of 7.17%, supported by steady business performance and operational efficiency.

Advertisement

Operating expenses remained well-controlled at ₹27.94 crore during FY26, reflecting disciplined cost management and efficient resource allocation.

Meanwhile, the Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved significantly to 6.43% in FY26 from 5.07% in FY25, indicating better yield management and enhanced lending profitability.

Along with the results, the board also announced the reappointment of Anoop Bali as the Managing Director of TFCI for another two-year term, from June 1, 2026, to May 31, 2028.

The decision comes amid the company’s sustained emphasis on profitability, business expansion, and a marked improvement in asset quality, including lower gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs).

Established in 1989, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited (TFCI) is a leading public financial institution focused on offering financing and advisory services to India’s tourism industry.

Advertisement

Over time, the company has diversified its portfolio to finance sectors such as education and healthcare institutions, NBFCs, affordable and mid-income housing projects, logistics and warehousing, manufacturing, solar energy projects, and loans against securities.

Also Read | Adani Group shares jump after US moves to drop fraud charges

Tourism Finance Corporation of India share price trend The financial stock has largely remained positive despite a volatile market. Tourism Finance Corporation of India share price has gained 0.88% in a month and over 7% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Furthermore, the stock has delivered 78.49% returns in a year and multibagger returns of 418% in three years.

The stock has more than multiplied investors' money by soaring over 478% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.