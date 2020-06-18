Financial stocks drive markets over 2% higher despite weak global cues

Rally in banks and financial stocks drove benchmark indices over 2% higher on Thursday despite weak global cues. The Sensex ended at 34,208.05, up 700.13 points or 2.09%. The 50-share index Nifty closed above 10,000 mark, at 10,091.65, up 210.50 points or 2.13%.

Markets in rest of Asia Pacific region were mixed. Japan, Hong Kong and Korea ended in red while China was marginally in green. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said that developing Asia will barely grow in 2020.

Analysts said that sentiment also improved further as comments from Federation of Indian Export Organisations that the ongoing India-China border tensions may not have any immediate impact on the bilateral trade relations.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said, “The rally was well supported by banking, metal and capital goods majors and the market breadth too was inclined strongly on the advancing side,"

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has decided to withdraw 96% of the ₹4 lakh crore demand for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues raised against non-telecom PSUs. The Supreme Court has directed telecom companies to furnish financial statements and books of accounts of last 10 years to ascertain the firms' capability to clear adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues to the government. The case has been adjourned till the third week of July.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities said that the weekly expiry day turned out to be a huge factor for the markets as Nifty closed above the levels of 10070. “For last three days, the market had been trading in a range of 200 points and was waiting for the outcome on Interest rate moratorium and the issue of AGR with telecom companies. The outcome was not harsh for the concerned sectors and that helped the sentiment turn positive. However, till the markets are trading below the level of 10350, the road ahead is not safe," he said.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised downward its rating outlook for India to negative from stable while retaining its sovereign rating at the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-', citing increasing risk to the country’s growth and debt outlook. Al three rating agencies have the lowest investment grade rating for India, Fitch and Moody’s Investors Service have negative outlook while S&P Global Ratings has stable outlook.

Commenting on rating action, Nomura said that while rating agencies are cutting the economy some slack for the next six months or so, 2021 remains a crucial year for India to either disprove or affirm these concerns. It sees potential for the next rating action to occur as early as the end of 2020 or the start of 2021.

“Looking ahead, India’s ultimate rating outcome will be determined by three factors: the extent to which the economy recovers from the pandemic, whether financial stability risks can be contained; and whether the damage to the medium-term fiscal outlook can be addressed by a credible post-pandemic fiscal consolidation roadmap," Nomura said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via