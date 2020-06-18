Financial stocks drive markets over 2% higher despite weak global cues

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities said that the weekly expiry day turned out to be a huge factor for the markets as Nifty closed above the levels of 10070. “For last three days, the market had been trading in a range of 200 points and was waiting for the outcome on Interest rate moratorium and the issue of AGR with telecom companies. The outcome was not harsh for the concerned sectors and that helped the sentiment turn positive. However, till the markets are trading below the level of 10350, the road ahead is not safe," he said.