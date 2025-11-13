Finbud Financial IPO listing: Shares debut at 10% premium over issue price on NSE SME.

Finbud Financial IPO made a moderate listing on NSE SME on Thursday, November 13. Finbud Financial share price is listed at a 10% premium over the issue price of ₹142 apiece.

Finbud Financial share price opened at ₹157 apiece on NSE, which means that the IPO allottees made a 10% gain on the SME IPO listing.

(This is a developing story)