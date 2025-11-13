Mint Market
Finbud Financial IPO listing: Shares debut at 10% premium over issue price on NSE SME

Finbud Financial share price listed at 10% premium over the issue price of 142 apiece. The share price opened at 157 apiece on NSE.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published13 Nov 2025, 10:24 AM IST
Finbud Financial IPO listing: Shares debut at 10% premium over issue price on NSE SME.
Finbud Financial IPO listing: Shares debut at 10% premium over issue price on NSE SME.(Pixabay)

Finbud Financial IPO made a moderate listing on NSE SME on Thursday, November 13. Finbud Financial share price is listed at a 10% premium over the issue price of 142 apiece.

Finbud Financial share price opened at 157 apiece on NSE, which means that the IPO allottees made a 10% gain on the SME IPO listing.

(This is a developing story)

