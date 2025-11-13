Finbud Financial IPO listing: Shares debut at 10% premium over issue price on NSE SME.

Finbud Financial IPO made a moderate listing on NSE SME on Thursday, November 13. Finbud Financial share price is listed at a 10% premium over the issue price of ₹142 apiece.
Finbud Financial share price opened at ₹157 apiece on NSE, which means that the IPO allottees made a 10% gain on the SME IPO listing.
(This is a developing story)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.