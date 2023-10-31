Fine Organic share price drops 3% after Q2; here's why Motilal Oswal downgrades the stock
Fine Organic reported a 49 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for Q2FY24.
Fine Organic share price declined about 3 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, October 31, on the BSE, a day after the company reported its September quarter scorecard. The stock opened at ₹4,485.05 against the previous close of ₹4,591.05 and soon fell 2.85 per cent to the level of ₹4,460. Around 9:20 am, the stock traded 2.31 per cent lower at ₹4,485.
