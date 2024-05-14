Finelistings Tech Listing: Stock makes muted market debut, lists with a mere 3.25% premium at ₹127
Finelistings Technologies had a strong market debut with shares opening at ₹127, a 3.25% premium. The SME IPO received high subscription of 37 times, primarily from retail and non-institutional buyers.
Finelistings Technologies made a solid market debut today, May 14, 2024, as its shares opened at ₹127 each on BSE SME, indicating a premium of 3.25% over the issue price of ₹123. However, the stock jumped to Rs. 137 right after the listing, indicating a 11.38% jump over the issue price.
