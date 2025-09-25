Fineotex Chemical surges 17% as board to mull dividend, stock split, bonus issue. Do you own this Ashish Kacholia stock?

Small-cap stock Fineotex Chemical surged nearly 17% in Thursday's trading session as the company announced a board meeting to consider a host of corporate actions in the week ahead.

Fineotex Chemical, part of Ashish Kacholia's portfolio, announced last evening that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 27, to consider and approve the declaration of an interim dividend, sub-division of existing shares having a face value of ₹2 and issue of bonus shares to existing shareholders of the company.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed till the end of 48 hours after the conclusion of the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on September 27, 2025, it added.

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia holds 31,35,568 shares of Fineotex Chemical, representing a 2.74% stake.

If approved, it will be the first stock split and bonus issue by the company in 10 years. The company in 2015 had announced a stock split in a 1:5 ratio, while the bonus allotment was in the ratio of 1:1. Meanwhile, the last dividend announcement by the company was of ₹0.40, for which the record date was September 12.

Fineotex Chemical Share Price Trend Small-cap stock Fineotex Chemical hit the day's high of ₹271 on the BSE, an upside of 16.6% over the last closing price of ₹232.40.

However, despite this sharp surge, the Ashish Kacholia stock is down by 38% from its 52-week high of ₹438.60 reached in October last year. Meanwhile, its 52-week low stands at ₹192.05, touched in April this year.

Finotex Chemical share price has seen a 13% rise in six months, whereas on a year-to-date basis, it has lost 24%. In the last one year, Finotex Chemical stock has fallen 36%.

On a longer time frame, Finotex Chemical share price has seen a 722% surge, while it is up 1148% in the past 10 years, according to BSE data, highlighting the stock's multibagger status.