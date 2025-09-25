Subscribe

Fineotex Chemical surges 17% as board to mull dividend, stock split, bonus issue. Do you own this Ashish Kacholia stock?

Small-cap stock Fineotex Chemical surged nearly 17% in Thursday's trading session as the company announced a board meeting to consider a host of corporate actions like interim dividend, stock split and bonus issue in the week ahead.

Saloni Goel
Updated25 Sep 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Fineotex Chemical surges 17% as board to mull dividend, stock split, bonus issue. Do you own this Ashish Kacholia stock?
Fineotex Chemical surges 17% as board to mull dividend, stock split, bonus issue. Do you own this Ashish Kacholia stock?

Small-cap stock Fineotex Chemical surged nearly 17% in Thursday's trading session as the company announced a board meeting to consider a host of corporate actions in the week ahead.

Advertisement

Fineotex Chemical, part of Ashish Kacholia's portfolio, announced last evening that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 27, to consider and approve the declaration of an interim dividend, sub-division of existing shares having a face value of 2 and issue of bonus shares to existing shareholders of the company.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed till the end of 48 hours after the conclusion of the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on September 27, 2025, it added.

Also Read | Seshaasai Technologies IPO Day 3 LIVE: Last day to bid today — GMP falls

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia holds 31,35,568 shares of Fineotex Chemical, representing a 2.74% stake.

If approved, it will be the first stock split and bonus issue by the company in 10 years. The company in 2015 had announced a stock split in a 1:5 ratio, while the bonus allotment was in the ratio of 1:1. Meanwhile, the last dividend announcement by the company was of 0.40, for which the record date was September 12.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why is Shankara Building Products share price reflecting a 75% crash in value?

Fineotex Chemical Share Price Trend

Small-cap stock Fineotex Chemical hit the day's high of 271 on the BSE, an upside of 16.6% over the last closing price of 232.40.

However, despite this sharp surge, the Ashish Kacholia stock is down by 38% from its 52-week high of 438.60 reached in October last year. Meanwhile, its 52-week low stands at 192.05, touched in April this year.

Finotex Chemical share price has seen a 13% rise in six months, whereas on a year-to-date basis, it has lost 24%. In the last one year, Finotex Chemical stock has fallen 36%.

Also Read | Ivalue Infosolutions shares off to muted start, list at 5% discount to IPO price

On a longer time frame, Finotex Chemical share price has seen a 722% surge, while it is up 1148% in the past 10 years, according to BSE data, highlighting the stock's multibagger status.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
Stock SplitFineotex ChemicalInterim DividendBonus IssueAshish KacholiaSmallcap Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsFineotex Chemical surges 17% as board to mull dividend, stock split, bonus issue. Do you own this Ashish Kacholia stock?
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks