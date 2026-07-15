Fineotex Chemicals to SG Finserve: Ashish Kacholia trims stakes in 4 stocks in Q1FY27. Do you own any of them?

Ashish Kacholia Q1 portfolio: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia, widely regarded as one of India's most successful small-cap stock pickers, pared his holdings in four listed companies during the June quarter (Q1FY27), according to the latest shareholding data available on the BSE. The changes come as investors closely track the portfolio moves of the seasoned market participant, whose investments are often viewed as indicators of emerging opportunities in the small-cap space.

The latest disclosures show that Kacholia reduced his holdings in Yasho Industries, Fineotex Chemicals, Tanfac Industries and SG Finserve during the quarter. While he trimmed his stakes in the first three companies, his holding in SG Finserve fell below the 1% disclosure threshold, indicating a likely exit.

Kacholia's portfolio changes are keenly watched by both retail and institutional investors, given his long track record of identifying high-growth businesses at an early stage. His investment decisions are widely considered a barometer of evolving market trends and sentiment in the broader small-cap universe.

Which stocks did Ashish Kacholia reduce his stake in? According to the latest shareholding pattern, Ashish Kacholia reduced his stake in Yasho Industries to 2.1% in the June 2026 quarter from 2.3% at the end of the March 2026 quarter, representing a decline of 0.2 percentage points. He currently owns 250,242 shares of the company, valued at approximately ₹75.4 crore.

He also pared his holding in Fineotex Chemicals to 2.06% from 2.60%, marking a reduction of 0.54 percentage points during the quarter. Despite the reduction, he continues to hold 23,989,323 shares in the company, with the stake currently valued at around ₹92 crore.

Both stocks have delivered strong returns in recent months. Yasho Industries has surged an impressive 114% so far in 2026, while Fineotex Chemicals has gained 58% over the last six months.

Shareholding disclosures also show that Kacholia marginally reduced his stake in Tanfac Industries to 1.6% from 1.7% in the previous quarter. He currently holds 340,918 shares, with the investment valued at around ₹84.2 crore.

In SG Finserve, the latest BSE shareholding data indicates that Kacholia's holding fell below the 1% disclosure threshold from 2.37% at the end of the March 2026 quarter, suggesting a likely exit from the non-banking financial company (NBFC).

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Among the four companies, Tanfac Industries has gained 7% over the past six months, while SG Finserve has risen 59% during the same period.

Apart from these changes, there were no changes in Ashish Kacholia's shareholding during the quarter in Agarwal Industrial, Gujarat Apollo, Carysil, Dhabriya Polywood, Bharat Parenterals, Brand Concepts, Stove Kraft, V-Marc and Z-Tech.

The latest disclosures underline that while Kacholia has selectively reduced exposure to a handful of stocks during the quarter, he has largely maintained his positions across the rest of his publicly disclosed portfolio. As more June-quarter shareholding patterns are released, investors will continue to monitor whether the ace investor makes additional portfolio changes in the coming weeks.