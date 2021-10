FinMin invites applications for post of Sebi chairman in place of Ajay Tyagi

Union finance ministry has invited applications to appoint the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) who will succeed Ajay Tyagi.

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST

Ajay Tyagi is a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre. He was first appointed as Sebi chairman on March 1, 2,017 for a period of three years. However, his tenure was extended for six months, and later in August 2020, he was given an 18-month extension