Fino Payments Bank shares jump over 37% in just 2 trading sessions2 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 01:19 PM IST
- Capri Global Holdings Private Limited bought 1.32 million shares of Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday via block deals
Shares of Fino Payments Bank Ltd have rallied more than 14% to ₹264 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early trading session. The stock has been in an upward movement since the past few sessions on the back of increase in volumes as the scrip has jumped more than 37% in just two trading sessions.