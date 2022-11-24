Fino Payments Bank shares jump over 37% in just 2 trading sessions

"The natural migration for Fino from a banking licence point of view will be into a small finance bank. We have started to offer credit in partnerships with other players. We are also building a large customer and merchant base, which will come handy as we decide on SFB. Having said that, right now we are internalising it. And once we close that communication and we believe that it is the right path or approach, then we will write to RBI for approval," Gupta told PTI.