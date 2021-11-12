Fino Payments Bank shares list at discount. Should you buy now?

Speaking on Fino Payments Bank share price outlook; Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo said, "Fino payment has made a tepid debut in secondary market. As per our expectations, it may continue to remain under pressure post-listing because of valuations concerns, competition, and regulatory challenges. However, Fino Payments Bank is a fast-growing fintech company and it is one of its kind companies to list on the stock exchanges whereas its unique DTP network and new edge business model provide it an edge. Aggressive investors can look to buy it at 10-20 per cent correction from here for the long term."

