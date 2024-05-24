Finolex Cables shares surge over 14% to new high on strong Q4 results; company announces dividend
Finolex Cables stock surges over 14% to record high of ₹1,308.25 after posting better-than-expected Q4FY24 results. Revenue up 18.3% to ₹1,450.69 crore. Net profit rises 6.3% YoY to ₹186.1 crore. EBITDA increases 11.2% to ₹162 crore.
Shares of Finolex Cables surged over 14 percent in intra-day deals on Friday to its record high of ₹1,308.25 after the company posted better-than-expected results for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started