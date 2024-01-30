Fintech SME stock NPST hits record high after announcement of Q3 results today
Q3 results today: The fintech company has reported a whopping 210% YoY rise in totalm income in Q3 results 2024
Stock market today: Shares of Network People Services Technologies (NPST) Limited witnessed strong buying interest during early morning deals after the announcement of strong Q3 results today for the financial year 2023-24. NPST share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹2,840 apiece on NSE, logging around a 5 per cent rise on Tuesday.
