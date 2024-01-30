 Fintech SME stock NPST hits record high after announcement of Q3 results today | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 30 2024 13:50:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.10 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.90 -2.24%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 318.40 -1.93%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,442.85 -0.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 629.05 0.99%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Fintech SME stock NPST hits record high after announcement of Q3 results today
Back Back

Fintech SME stock NPST hits record high after announcement of Q3 results today

 Asit Manohar

Q3 results today: The fintech company has reported a whopping 210% YoY rise in totalm income in Q3 results 2024

Q3 results today: The fintech company's net profit surged over 260% YoY in Q3 results 2024. (Photo: iStock)Premium
Q3 results today: The fintech company's net profit surged over 260% YoY in Q3 results 2024. (Photo: iStock)

Stock market today: Shares of Network People Services Technologies (NPST) Limited witnessed strong buying interest during early morning deals after the announcement of strong Q3 results today for the financial year 2023-24. NPST share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to touch an intraday high of 2,840 apiece on NSE, logging around a 5 per cent rise on Tuesday. 

While climbing to its intraday high, the fintech stock went on to hit a new lifetime high as well. However, profit booking was soon triggered and the SME stock went on to hit an intraday low of 2,575.55 per share.

NPST Q3 results 2024

The fintech company bridging the banking and fintech worlds with its product suite of Technology and payments announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 & 9M FY24 on Tuesday. The fintech company has reported its total income at 32.08 crore in the October to December 2023 quarter, logging around 210 per cent YoY rises against its total income of 10.32 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. 

Also Read: Muthoot Microfin share price soars 14% as net profit more than doubles in Q3

The company's Q3FY24 EBITDA stood at 10.99 crore, which is more than 220 per cent higher than its Q3FY23 EBITDA of 3.43 crore. The company's EBOTDA margins grew over 100 bps YoY in the recently ended December 2023 quarter.

In Q3FY24, NPST's net profit stood at 6.53 crore, logging a YoY rise of over 260 per cent against the net profit of 1.81 crore in Q3FY23. The company's net profit margin grew around 2.85 per cent YoY in Q3FY24.

In the first nine months of the current fiscal, the fintech company's total income stood at 85.40 crore, which is over 332 per cent higher than the total income of 19.76 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The fintech company logged a robust 393 per cent YoY rise in EBITDA in the recently ended quarter whereas its EBITDA margins improved to the tune of 4.15 per cent in this time. The company's net profit in the third quarter of the current financial year grew 522 per cent YoY while its net profit margins improved to the tune of nearly 6 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Jan 2024, 01:55 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App