Stock market today: Shares of Network People Services Technologies (NPST) Limited witnessed strong buying interest during early morning deals after the announcement of strong Q3 results today for the financial year 2023-24. NPST share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹2,840 apiece on NSE, logging around a 5 per cent rise on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While climbing to its intraday high, the fintech stock went on to hit a new lifetime high as well. However, profit booking was soon triggered and the SME stock went on to hit an intraday low of ₹2,575.55 per share.

NPST Q3 results 2024 The fintech company bridging the banking and fintech worlds with its product suite of Technology and payments announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 & 9M FY24 on Tuesday. The fintech company has reported its total income at ₹32.08 crore in the October to December 2023 quarter, logging around 210 per cent YoY rises against its total income of ₹10.32 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Q3FY24 EBITDA stood at ₹10.99 crore, which is more than 220 per cent higher than its Q3FY23 EBITDA of ₹3.43 crore. The company's EBOTDA margins grew over 100 bps YoY in the recently ended December 2023 quarter.

In Q3FY24, NPST's net profit stood at ₹6.53 crore, logging a YoY rise of over 260 per cent against the net profit of ₹1.81 crore in Q3FY23. The company's net profit margin grew around 2.85 per cent YoY in Q3FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the first nine months of the current fiscal, the fintech company's total income stood at ₹85.40 crore, which is over 332 per cent higher than the total income of ₹19.76 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The fintech company logged a robust 393 per cent YoY rise in EBITDA in the recently ended quarter whereas its EBITDA margins improved to the tune of 4.15 per cent in this time. The company's net profit in the third quarter of the current financial year grew 522 per cent YoY while its net profit margins improved to the tune of nearly 6 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

