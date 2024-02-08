Fintech stock hits record high after Q3 results 2024. Rises 70% in four months after share listing
Q3 results 2024: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services reported robust Q3FY24 results with a YoY rise in revenue and improved profitability metrics
Stock market today: Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd have been in an uptrend post-listing on the Indian stock market bourses. After flat listing on BSE and NSE, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services share price has risen from around ₹164 apiece to ₹278.90 on NSE in the last four months, delivering over 70 percent return to its positional shareholders in this time. However, it seems that the B2B SaaS fintech stock still possesses some upside potential.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started