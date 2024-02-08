Stock market today: Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd have been in an uptrend post-listing on the Indian stock market bourses. After flat listing on BSE and NSE, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services share price has risen from around ₹164 apiece to ₹278.90 on NSE in the last four months, delivering over 70 percent return to its positional shareholders in this time. However, it seems that the B2B SaaS fintech stock still possesses some upside potential.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹278.90 apiece on NSE, which tuned out its new lifetime high. On BSE, the B2B SaaS fintech stock climbed to a new peak of ₹282 apiece. However, profit-booking soon triggered and the fintech stock made an intraday low of ₹260.30 apiece on NSE during Thursday deals. On Wednesday, the fintech company declared its Q3 results 2024 in which the company reported robust quarterly revenue performance and healthy growth across the majority of the profitability metrics.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Q3 results

On Wednesday, the board of directors of the B2B SaaS fintech company declared its Q3 results 2024. In the recently ended December 2023 quarter, the fintech company reported revenue from operations at ₹199.51 crore, logging a YoY rise of more than 35 percent against ₹147.65 crore revenue from operations in Q3FY23. The company's EBITDA stood at ₹22.86 crore, recording a 56.4 percent YoY rise against ₹14.62 crore EBITDA in the October to December quarter in the previous financial year. The company's adjusted EBITDA margins improved from 9.9 percent to 11.5 percent YoY in the October to December 2023 quarter.

The B2B SaaS fintech company reported PAT at ₹15.22 crore, logging over 900% rise YoY against the PAT of ₹1.49 crore in Q3FY23. The fintech company said that the increase in other income stems from higher interest income on increased cash/bank balances post-IPO.

Speaking on the robust Q3 numbers, Raj P Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman at Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited said, "I am thrilled to share that we reported our highest ever quarterly revenues with healthy growth across all profitability metrics. During the quarter we had a 35.1% YoY growth in revenues and a 56.4% YoY growth in Adjusted EBITDA (before ESOP expenses). Our record-breaking performance is a result of our product portfolio's strategic diversification and the successful launch of credit card offerings."

Narayanam went on to add that in 9MFY24, the company's revenue growth was over 37.0% with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin (before ESOP expense) of 55.3%. This performance is in line with the company's full-year guidance of 40% to 50% revenue growth at an Adjusted EBITDA Margin (before ESOP expense) between 11% and 13%, Narayanam added.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shares history

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO was launched in September 2023 at a price band of ₹156 to ₹164 per equity share. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shares are listed on NSE at ₹162 whereas it is listed on the BSE at ₹164 apiece. This means the stock had a flat listing. However, the fintech stock attracted strong buying interest post-listing and has climbed to the tune of ₹278.90 apiece level on NSE, clocking around 70% rise from its listing price.

