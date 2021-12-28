Fintech stocks fall back to earth

Shares in Block, formerly known as Square Inc., are down 35% over the past three months and down 23% since the start of 2021. PayPal’s stock has fallen 30% over the past three months and 18% since the beginning of the year. Robinhood, after skyrocketing in the private market in 2020, now trades at less than half its July initial public offering price.

