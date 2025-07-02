Fintech Veteran Prabhakar Tiwari to launch Share India-backed ‘Project Drone’

Stock Market Today: Fintech veteran Prabhakar Tiwari is set to launch Share India-backed ‘Project Drone’, which is a WealthTech venture and backed by Share India Securities Limited.

In its press release dated 30th June, 2025, Share India Securities Limited announced the initiative

Share India securities-backed ‘Project Drone details. In its press release on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE of the Bombay Stock Exchange, Share India Securities said that marking a bold leap from corporate leadership to entrepreneurship, the fintech industry veteran Prabhakar Tiwari, having previous experience in leading discount brokers and a renowned name in the digital broking experience, is close to launch of his new WealthTech venture.

The Prabhakar Tiwari's Wealthtech Venture is Project Drone, with Share India as a strategic partner, which is in the process of obtaining relevant approvals.

Tiwari's new endeavor brings his wealth management expertise in advancing digital transformation and customer-centric innovation to the forefront, marking his shift from seasoned fintech executive to startup founder in this field.

By providing clever, technologically advanced solutions designed for rising and mass-affluent Indians, particularly in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, Project Drone seeks to close significant gaps in the country's wealth management ecosystem.

Project Drone will use institutional-grade tools modified for retail investors, behavioral finance algorithms, and vernacular-first interfaces to make sophisticated wealth management available to everyone.

“Project Drone embodies my core belief that real fintech disruption comes from solving access and education barriers, not building flashy features.” said Prabhakar Tiwari, Founder & CEO of Project Drone.

“We’re building a digital-first, trust-driven platform that empowers underserved investors by offering inclusive wealth solutions beyond metro-centric models. I’m excited to partner with Share India, which has experience in institutional-grade trading technology and in-house capabilities to accelerate this mission with speed, scale, and purpose.” said Tiwari.